Warburg Research Analysts Give adidas (ADS) a €220.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €226.42 ($263.28).

FRA ADS opened at €244.90 ($284.77) on Friday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

