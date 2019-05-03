Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,141 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 445,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,669,000. Institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $113.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $101.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $106.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $137.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline P. Canney sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $97,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,405,849.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,139,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total value of $113,650,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,240,978 shares of company stock worth $1,406,078,670. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

