Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in KeyCorp (KEY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 201,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. 4,442,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,001,389. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $72,127.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,281.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 31,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $541,353.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,822.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, February 4th. Argus reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

