Wabash National (WNC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. Wabash National also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. 17,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,470. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.74 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.06%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wabash National from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/wabash-national-wnc-issues-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.