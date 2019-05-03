vSportCoin Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (VSC)

vSportCoin (CURRENCY:VSC) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One vSportCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including BCEX and CoinBene. vSportCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $43,887.00 worth of vSportCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, vSportCoin has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00477238 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00040000 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004517 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000035 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

vSportCoin Profile

vSportCoin is a token. vSportCoin’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for vSportCoin is vsport.io . vSportCoin’s official Twitter account is @vSport_io

vSportCoin Token Trading

vSportCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSportCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSportCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy vSportCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

