Volkswagen (VOW3) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €130.00 ($151.16) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €191.00 ($222.09) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €203.00 ($236.05) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €185.78 ($216.03).

VOW3 traded down €0.30 ($0.35) on Friday, hitting €160.44 ($186.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 12 month high of €178.12 ($207.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

