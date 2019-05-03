Visa Inc (V) Position Boosted by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Visa by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,207 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,652 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $161.12 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $165.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $146.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

