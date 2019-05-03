Virtu Financial LLC Has $52,000 Position in Flex Pharma Inc (FLKS)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS) by 222.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Flex Pharma were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex Pharma by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 712,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 475,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ FLKS opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.80. Flex Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $4.62.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Flex Pharma had a negative return on equity of 157.65% and a negative net margin of 2,619.12%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flex Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/virtu-financial-llc-has-52000-position-in-flex-pharma-inc-flks.html.

About Flex Pharma

Flex Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of muscle cramps, spasms, and spasticity associated with neurological conditions and exercise-associated muscle cramps in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Operations and Drug Development.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.