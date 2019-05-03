Vipshop (VIPS) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.50.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vipshop from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Vipshop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.90 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.71.

NYSE VIPS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.98. 147,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,422,287. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $26.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 64.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,919,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,299 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 18,938 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 32.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,078,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,143 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,555 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 166.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 820,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

