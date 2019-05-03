Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Buys 110,474 Shares of Ebix Inc (EBIX)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,191,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,474 shares during the period. Ebix comprises 3.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $58,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Ebix by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $882,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ebix by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ebix by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,335,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,839,000 after acquiring an additional 97,849 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Ebix by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ebix alerts:

In other news, EVP Leon Royden Thomas D’apice sold 5,000 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EBIX shares. BidaskClub cut Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ebix to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Shares of EBIX stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. 1,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,675. Ebix Inc has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $89.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Ebix had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ebix Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/villere-st-denis-j-co-llc-buys-110474-shares-of-ebix-inc-ebix.html.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.