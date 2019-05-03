Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VKTX. BidaskClub cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 29th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.86 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.72 million, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.57. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knott David M boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Knott David M now owns 238,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 98,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

