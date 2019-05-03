Vertex Energy (VTNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million.

VTNR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 17,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,899. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $65.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

