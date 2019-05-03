Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 93.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 30,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Veeva Systems by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $189,954.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,542 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,797 in the last three months. 15.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VEEV. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.71.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $140.91 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $142.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 113.64, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $232.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

