Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $110.65. The company had a trading volume of 225,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,179. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $91.62 and a 1 year high of $113.49.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

