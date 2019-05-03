Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) Holdings Increased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,173,000. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,784,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,166,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,830,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,543,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.99. 368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,697. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $190.49.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/vanguard-small-cap-growth-etf-vbk-holdings-increased-by-waldron-private-wealth-llc.html.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.