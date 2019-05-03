Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,311,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 127,287 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,966,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,203,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,793.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 55,647 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT opened at $147.58 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $111.78 and a one year high of $148.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

