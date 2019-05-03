Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.73. 408,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,821. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $109.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

