Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,910,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.1% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $209,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,956,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,443,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $112.48 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $113.83.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

