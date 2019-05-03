ValuEngine Lowers William Lyon Homes (WLH) to Strong Sell

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

WLH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on shares of William Lyon Homes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

WLH stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. William Lyon Homes has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $455.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.18 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.94%. William Lyon Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that William Lyon Homes will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

