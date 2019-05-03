ValuEngine Lowers Phoenix New Media (FENG) to Hold

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE:FENG traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,244. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $314.68 million, a PE ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 2.45.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $58.07 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Phoenix New Media will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.