ValuEngine Lowers Phoenix New Media (FENG) to Hold

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:FENG traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,244. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $314.68 million, a PE ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 2.45.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $58.07 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Phoenix New Media will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 82,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 66,198 shares during the last quarter. 14.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

