ValuEngine Lowers Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 25th.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The investment management company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 573.04%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter.

In other Firsthand Technology Value Fund news, President Kevin M. Landis purchased 3,679 shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 28,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

