ValuEngine Lowers Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) to Sell

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.03). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,315.41% and a negative return on equity of 72.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 82,200.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

