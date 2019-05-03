ValuEngine Lowers Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) to Sell

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.
Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.24.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 82,200.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.
Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.