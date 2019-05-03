ValuEngine Downgrades Verastem (VSTM) to Sell

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Verastem from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub cut Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Verastem in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Verastem from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $152.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 168,000 shares in the company, valued at $539,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verastem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Verastem by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Verastem by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 29,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Verastem by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verastem by 8.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 126,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

