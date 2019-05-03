ValuEngine Downgrades Computer Task Group (CTG) to Sell

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTG. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on Computer Task Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Computer Task Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Computer Task Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.53. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.63 million. Computer Task Group had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 196,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 76,412 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 265,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.