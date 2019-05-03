Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,395 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises 1.3% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 28,255 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $194.61 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $153.13 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 96.25%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 76,411 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total transaction of $13,620,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $233,661.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,699.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens raised shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.39.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

