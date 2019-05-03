ValiRx (VAL) Trading Down 12%

Shares of ValiRx Plc (LON:VAL) were down 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00). Approximately 1,482,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.34.

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel treatments for cancer and associated biomarkers in the United Kingdom. Its proprietary GeneICE technology enables the selective silencing of specific genes by targeted histone deacetylation leading to chromatin condensation.

