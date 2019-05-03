Vail Resorts (MTN) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $267.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Macquarie downgraded Vail Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $221.62 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $260.66.

NYSE MTN opened at $229.75 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $179.60 and a one year high of $302.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.23. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 111.92%.

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $1,134,165.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,381.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total value of $216,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,286.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,306,000 after buying an additional 117,827 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,033,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,850,000 after purchasing an additional 114,407 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,387,000 after purchasing an additional 93,183 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 502,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,118,000 after purchasing an additional 47,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

