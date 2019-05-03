US Concrete (USCR) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on USCR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of US Concrete from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.55 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. US Concrete currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.52.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. US Concrete has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $65.85. The company has a market capitalization of $787.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). US Concrete had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Concrete will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Niel L. Poulsen sold 5,782 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $247,874.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,480.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 3,800 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $155,914.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,432 shares of company stock valued at $643,221. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of US Concrete by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,375,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,908,000 after purchasing an additional 297,182 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of US Concrete by 1,277,795.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 268,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 268,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Concrete by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 209,199 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Concrete by 2,271.1% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 215,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 206,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the 4th quarter worth $5,620,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

