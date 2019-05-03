United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 8,464 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.3% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,978.3% in the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 3,459,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,102 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,054,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,646,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,838,000 after purchasing an additional 775,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,101,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,693,000 after purchasing an additional 680,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,123.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 676,274 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 67,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,484. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $50.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0991 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

