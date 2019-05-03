United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.93. 3,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,289. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.03 and a 52 week high of $220.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

