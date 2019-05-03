UMB Financial (UMBF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UMB Financial Corporation have outperformed the industry, over the past six months. Further, it possesses a decent earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. The first-quarter 2019 results reflected rise in revenues, partly offset by elevated provisions and expenses.UMB Financial remains committed to drive operating efficiency through several strategic objectives including improvement in revenues, capital management and investment in technology. Though persistently rising costs due to investments in newer technologies and building distribution networks remain a key headwind, a strong capital position keeps it well poised to undertake any opportunistic expansions. However, significant exposure to commercial loans is a concern.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens set a $74.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of UMB Financial from an outperform rating to a mkt perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UMB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.25.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $69.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.18 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

In other news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $207,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $55,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $363,345 over the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in UMB Financial by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in UMB Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 31,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 990.8% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 6,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in UMB Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

