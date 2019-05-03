UMB Bank N A MO Invests $258,000 in Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Stock

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.33 per share, with a total value of $42,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,225 shares in the company, valued at $94,184.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SEE opened at $44.86 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.71%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

