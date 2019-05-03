TTM Technologies (TTMI) Shares Gap Down to $12.05

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $12.05. TTM Technologies shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 29202 shares traded.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.84 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 6.10%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon Pereira sold 2,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $26,405.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,643 shares in the company, valued at $224,275.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $27,945.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,786 shares of company stock worth $438,712. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,802,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,298,000 after buying an additional 432,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,178,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,755,000 after buying an additional 65,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,178,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,755,000 after buying an additional 65,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,312,000 after buying an additional 133,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,357,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/ttm-technologies-ttmi-shares-gap-down-to-12-05.html.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.