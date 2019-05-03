TrueDeck (TDP) Hits Market Cap of $932,104.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $932,104.00 and $301,520.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

