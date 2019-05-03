Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

TBK stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $828.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $44.70.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 49.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 414.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 85,800.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

