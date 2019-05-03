Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 56.56%.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.50. 189,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,258. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

