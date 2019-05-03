TransAct Technologies (TACT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on TransAct Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $9.36 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.85.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 million.

In other news, Director John Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,290.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 225,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 63,281 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

