Traders Sell Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) on Strength (EEM)

Investors sold shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) on strength during trading on Friday. $189.70 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $313.23 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $123.53 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF had the 6th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded up $0.52 for the day and closed at $44.22

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 116,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 772.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 66,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 58,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

