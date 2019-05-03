Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,078 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,708% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 5,755 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $80,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,234,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,284,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajinder Singh sold 33,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $427,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,200. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 12.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 14.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 103.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 46,860.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James set a $22.00 price target on ChemoCentryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

CCXI stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $766.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.25.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 167.57% and a negative net margin of 88.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

