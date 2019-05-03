Trade Desk (TTD) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.03 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $225.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 117.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.94. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $47.61 and a 1-year high of $227.33.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $160.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.18 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 18.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Paul Ross sold 6,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $936,990.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 33,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $5,139,821.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,182.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 677,257 shares of company stock valued at $131,377,353 over the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,788,000 after buying an additional 414,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,007,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,788,000 after buying an additional 414,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,417,000 after buying an additional 111,859 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,026,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,226,000 after buying an additional 460,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,287,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,785,000 after buying an additional 47,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

