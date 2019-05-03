Tractor Supply (TSCO) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,358,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,118,000 after acquiring an additional 35,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,740,000 after acquiring an additional 829,133 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12,298.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,941,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,339,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,619,000 after acquiring an additional 987,193 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,949,000 after buying an additional 195,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $64.16 and a 12 month high of $107.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 25,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $400,996.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $184,070.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,236 shares of company stock worth $38,304,166. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

