Tractor Supply (TSCO) COO Sells $3,422,440.71 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 32,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $3,422,440.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,072.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $64.16 and a 12-month high of $107.98. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 395,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $49,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 83,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

