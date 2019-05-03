Tower International (TOWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $378.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.25 million. Tower International had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Tower International updated its FY19 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS and its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

Tower International stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. 179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,666. Tower International has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $481.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Tower International’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

TOWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tower International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Tower International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tower International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tower International in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC increased its position in Tower International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 555,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tower International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tower International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tower International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Tower International by 55.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 75,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Brazil. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

