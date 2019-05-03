Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $10.45 Million Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,150 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.02. The stock had a trading volume of 163,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 65,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $9,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,679,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

