Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,132 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 74.5% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 109.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $77.73 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.97.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.22. 93,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.50 and a 12 month high of $82.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In other news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 5,480 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $437,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,102 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $330,580.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,424.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,950,105 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

