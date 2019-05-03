TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,260,028 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,038,232,000 after acquiring an additional 47,939,993 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,478,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,303,144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,232,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,004,000 after acquiring an additional 593,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,050,653 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,469,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13,963.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,176,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $56.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.58.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,625 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,468. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,254.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,498 shares of company stock worth $5,933,022 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

