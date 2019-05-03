Tile Shop (TTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TTS. BidaskClub raised shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Tile Shop in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of Tile Shop in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.
Tile Shop stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.76. Tile Shop has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
In related news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $60,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $487,400. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 68,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 27.5% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 665,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 143,500 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 37.5% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 528,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 143,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 1,076.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tile Shop
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.
