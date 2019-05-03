Tile Shop (TTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TTS. BidaskClub raised shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Tile Shop in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of Tile Shop in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Tile Shop stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.76. Tile Shop has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.31 million. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tile Shop will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $60,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $487,400. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 68,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 27.5% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 665,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 143,500 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 37.5% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 528,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 143,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 1,076.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

