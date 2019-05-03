ThoreCoin Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $73.16 million and $154,139.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for $843.95 or 0.14547460 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00409470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00943892 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00172862 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001341 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

