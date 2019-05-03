The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 49.58%.

RUBI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,680. The firm has a market cap of $331.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.60. The Rubicon Project has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $7.33.

In other The Rubicon Project news, insider Blima Tuller sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $51,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,416.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $60,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,490,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,482.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,008. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Rubicon Project stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,666 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of The Rubicon Project worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on The Rubicon Project in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Rubicon Project presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

