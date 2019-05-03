TFS Financial (TFSL) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. TFS Financial has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $17.44.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TFS Financial by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in TFS Financial by 1,044.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TFS Financial by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

